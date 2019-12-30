Two suspects used fake identification to purchase; steal new Jeep

HOT SPRING, Ark. – The owner of a local car dealership is out more than $40,000 after two thieves tricked the salesperson into handing over the keys to a brand new Jeep.

“Traditionally when you think of a car theft you think – get a vehicle jump in and take off,” says Corp. Joey Williams with the Hot Springs Police Department.

According to the police reports the employee who works at Riser Dodge in Hot Springs reported the theft of a 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

The two suspects Della Mendez, 59, and Aldo Roberto Trevino, 57, walked into the dealership and paid for the vehicle pretending to be someone else.

“Keep an eye on your credit and what’s going on with your personal finances. This guy been using this guy’s identity for eight months to steal all kinds of things and that’s going to cause a lot of damage that this guy is going to have to fix,” explains Williams.

Capital One Loan Department contacted the man who’s identification had been stolen. He currently lives in Florida and was unaware of the charges on his credit.

Janet Robb, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Arkansas says it can happen to any of us, especially after the busy holiday shopping season.

“It’s really hard to know if somebody is using your information to go get credit for something,” says Robb.

Robb says people need to be aware and closely monitor their finances – especially in today’s digital age.

“It can be devastating,” explains Robb. “Which is why we really encourage everybody to protect their personal information by setting up some alerts with all three of the credit bureaus.”