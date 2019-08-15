Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Troopers: Man caught playing ‘Pokemon Go’ on 8 phones behind the wheel

Posted: / Updated:

KING COUNTY, Wash. (WCMH) — A Washington State Patrol trooper came across a man playing Pokemon Go on eight different phones Tuesday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a trooper came across a driver pulled over on the side of a highway near Sea-Tac Airport.

Next to the driver was a piece foam holding eight different phones, all with Pokemon Go on the screen. The trooper gave the driver a warning for stopping on the shoulder and had him put the phones away.

