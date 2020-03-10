Breaking News
Markets rebound, with Dow jumping more than 800 points on Trump stimulus plan
TDH confirms 2 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing Tennessee's total number of cases to 6

by: WKRN Web Staff and Julia Palazzo

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed Tuesday morning that two additional cases of COVID-19 are in Middle Tennessee. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to six.

According to the department, the patients are adult males, but officials did not say which county they are from.

Health officials say the overall risk to the public remains low. The department is continuing to work closely with local health officials to support ongoing investigations of COVID-19.

Tuesday morning, Williamson County Schools announced they would be closed for the day after a Brentwood parent notified the district that they tested positive for the coronavirus. The parent had visited a school prior to the diagnosis.

