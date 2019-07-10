Breaking News
Suspect passes gas so loudly law enforcement locates hiding place

LIBERTY, Mo. (WNCN) — A person in Missouri tried their very best to hide from law enforcement — well that is until the individual passed gas very loudly.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a photo was posted of the search. Authorities added that while officials were looking for an individual wanted on a drug charge, the person passed gas. Loudly. So loudly that deputies were able to locate the suspect’s hiding place.

“If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a crappy day,” the post said.

“We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in the post’s comments.

The person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

