Starbucks stores may go drive-thru only or limit seating

(AP) – Some Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada may become drive-thru only while others could limit the number of people allowed inside.

The company is making the announcement Thursday, one day after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

CEO Kevin Johnson said stores will be closed as a last resort, and those decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

The Seattle roaster has approximately 15,000 U.S. stores and 1,600 Canadian stores. Starbucks has already increased the pace of sanitizing stores and put into place a temporary ban on use of personal cups or in-store mugs and glassware. 

