Shark with pool ring around neck rescued in Gulf of Mexico

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) – Two men spotted a shark in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday with a pool ring around its neck.

“He acted kind of sickly and kept coming back up to the surface and tried to swim back down and he couldn’t. It looked like he was needing some help,” said Adam Long, who helped rescue the shark.

The men noticed the shark was acting funny and not able to swim properly. The shark came closer to shore and beached itself, allowing the two men to jump into action.

“He was swimming around for a good 45 minutes or so before we were able to catch him. He started beaching himself on the shore, so we got some pliers and were able to help him out,” he said.

The men estimate it was a 4-foot shark. They were able to free the shark from the ring and it was released back into the Gulf.

