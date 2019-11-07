Rockford woman stabs man over dirty dishes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was allegedly stabbed by his cousin after she says he left dirty dishes in the sink.

Rockford Police Officers responded to the 600 block of Score Street on November 4th in relation to an aggravated battery.

When officers arrived they found brother of the victim walking outside of the residence, who directed them to the victim who was near Kishwaukee Street.

Officers were able to speak with the victim, and say he had cuts on his left hand and his left cheek.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim explained to officers that 25-year-old Kalia Butler, his cousin, stabbed him after he left a dirty bowl in the sink.

Butler told police that she and the victim got into an argument and his brother broke up the fight. When the two brothers went downstairs and got in a car, Butler allegedly followed them out and stabbed the victim in the face and hands.

Butler admitted to officers that she had stabbed the victim because she was mad.

Butler is charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery.

