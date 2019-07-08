Breaking News
Ridgeland officer meets up with dance group again

by: Jade Bulecza

RIDGELAND, La. (WVLA) – Ridgeland police got a complaint of loud music and fighting at Freedom Ridge Park but when they got there the teens were just dancing and one officer just couldn’t resist.

The Jigga Mississippi dance group is seen in the video battling an officer at Freedom Ridge Park.

While in uniform, officer Lazarius Thomas surprises them with his dance moves.

Wednesday’s call didn’t start this way, officers thought they were headed to a fight.

Jigga Mississippi’s message is don’t fight it out, dance it out.



Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.