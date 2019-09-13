Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Rare Harvest moon will appear tonight on Friday the 13th

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s something that happens only once every couple of decades: a full moon on Friday the 13th

The superstitions that come with Friday the 13th and a full moon will be combined this week when both occurrences happen on the same day.  

The Farmers’ Almanac says the last time this happened was Oct. 13, 2000. The next won’t happen again until Aug. 13, 2049. The occurrence of a full moon on a Friday the 13th happens on average every 20 years, according to the Almanac. 

Technically speaking, the full moon in the Eastern Time Zone won’t happen until 12:33 a.m., on Sept. 14, but who’s counting? 

The other time zones, Central, Mountain, and Pacific, will see the actual full moon on the 13th.

This is also the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox.



