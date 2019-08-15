Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Raccoon freed after becoming trapped in Florida vending machine

by: Brittney Baird

Posted: / Updated:

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRN) — A raccoon was rescued after it became stuck in a vending machine at a high school in Volusia County, Florida Wednesday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the snack bandit, writing “this gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School.”

Deputies and animal control officers placed the vending machine on a dolly and wheeled it outside where the raccoon could escape to freedom.

The department did not say if the machine had to be restocked after the snack “burglary.”

Raccoons are the official state mammal of Tennessee.

