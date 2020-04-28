1  of  2
Breaking News
LRPD investigates shooting on Baseline Road Outlets of Little Rock, Arkansas Foodbank’s drive-up food distribution runs out of food in first hour
Live Now
President Trump to speak about supporting small businesses through Paycheck Protection Program
Newsfeed Now

WATCH LIVE: President Trump to speak Tuesday about supporting small businesses through Paycheck Protection Program

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP)- President Donald Trump is expected to speak Tuesday about supporting small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program.  

According to The Associated Press, banks trying to submit applications for thousands of small businesses seeking coronavirus relief loans have hit a bottleneck for a second day at the Small Business Administration.  

Banking industry groups said Tuesday the SBA’s loan processing system is still unable to handle the volume of loan applications from business owners trying to get aid under the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus aid package. The SBA has said the slowdown is due to its attempts to limit the amount of loans any bank can submit at one time. But some banks say they’re not able to get any applications into the system.  

Businesses are seeking loans from a $310 billion second round of funding aimed at helping them retain workers or rehire those who they laid off in response to the virus outbreak.

On Monday, SBA head Jovita Carranza tweeted that the agency had approved 100,000 loans.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT.   

You can watch the news conference live above. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for April 28, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 28, 2020"

Life Tabernacle congregation holds protest for Pastor Tony Spell

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Tabernacle congregation holds protest for Pastor Tony Spell"

No music in Music City

Thumbnail for the video titled "No music in Music City"

COVID dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID dreams"

Newsfeed Now for April 27, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 27, 2020"
More Newsfeed Now

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Made with Visme Presentation Maker

Trending Stories