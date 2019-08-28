1  of  2
Popeyes sells out of chicken sandwiches, stops production

Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

TAMPA, (WFLA) — Popeyes hit a road block in the chicken sandwich war Tuesday when they announced they sold out of their supremely popular chicken sandwiches.

The fast food chain released a video highlighting the success of the sandwich, showing the “sold out” signs on restaurant doors across the country.

In a shocking turn of events, Popeyes said it is temporarily suspending production of the sandwich until further notice.

Did the chicken restaurant really sell out of chicken sandwiches? Or is it a strategy to get people to download their app? The video says if you would like to be notified when the sandwich returns to your area, you can download the Popeyes mobile app.

