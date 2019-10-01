Breaking News
CAUGHT: Arkansas escapee recaptured on prison grounds

Pit bull dies protecting Florida siblings from venomous snake

Newsfeed Now

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

 

Stubb's memorabilia on display at the Austin restaurant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stubb's memorabilia on display at the Austin restaurant"

Digital Original: Local woman helping to build confidence in young girls through the power of Fairytale Princesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: Local woman helping to build confidence in young girls through the power of Fairytale Princesses"

Pit bull dies protecting Florida siblings from venomous snake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pit bull dies protecting Florida siblings from venomous snake"

Newsfeed Now for September 30, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for September 30, 2019"

Remembering Changing Smith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Changing Smith"

Newsfeed Now for Sept. 27: Former coach accused of sending information to rival; Man raises abandoned baby raccoon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Sept. 27: Former coach accused of sending information to rival; Man raises abandoned baby raccoon"

Volleyball player with autism inspires community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball player with autism inspires community"

Dating with a disability: a local couple leads a normal life of love and happiness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dating with a disability: a local couple leads a normal life of love and happiness"
More Newsfeed Now

(CNN) – A Florida family is mourning the loss of their puppy, Zeus who died protecting two of their four kids from a venomous snake.

The mother, Gina Richardson, says her 10-year-old son was playing in the backyard when the 9-month-old pit bull jumped toward him, and attacked a coral snake, doing his best to keep it away from the boy.

His 11-year-old brother then walked into the backyard.

That’s when Zeus laid down on the snake to smother it and prevent it from harming the boys.

The snake bit Zeus four times before the dog bit its head off.

The family rushed Zeus to a nearby animal hospital, where staff immediately gave him anti-venom medication, but he died the next day.

Richardson says she feels “forever grateful” to Zeus and considers him a hero, saying that if he had not been there, she may have lost one of her kids.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories