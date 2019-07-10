Parade honors women’s soccer champs…AL wins again

A float with members of the U.S. women’s soccer team and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, rear, makes its way up Broadway in a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is treating the U.S. women’s national soccer team to a ticker tape parade. Cheering fans are lining the streets of lower Manhattan to celebrate the team’s second consecutive World Cup victory. After the parade, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio will honor the team with symbolic keys to the city.

Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians bats during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The American League beat the National League 4-3. The biggest misplay of the night might have been on the scoreboard. (AP Photo/Ben Walker)

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The American League has won its seventh consecutive All-Star Game, downing the National League, 4-3 in Cleveland. AL hurlers combined to allow just five hits while striking out 16, with game MVP Shane Bieber, Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman each fanning the side. Michael Brantley opened the scoring with an RBI double in the second and Joey Gallo added a solo shot that put the junior circuit ahead, 4-1 in the seventh inning.