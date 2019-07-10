Parade honors women’s soccer champs…AL wins again
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is treating the U.S. women’s national soccer team to a ticker tape parade. Cheering fans are lining the streets of lower Manhattan to celebrate the team’s second consecutive World Cup victory. After the parade, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio will honor the team with symbolic keys to the city.
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The American League has won its seventh consecutive All-Star Game, downing the National League, 4-3 in Cleveland. AL hurlers combined to allow just five hits while striking out 16, with game MVP Shane Bieber, Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman each fanning the side. Michael Brantley opened the scoring with an RBI double in the second and Joey Gallo added a solo shot that put the junior circuit ahead, 4-1 in the seventh inning.