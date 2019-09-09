Breaking News
Possible natural gas explosion causes large fire in Fort Smith

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Orange Beach man who took photos of engagement from his balcony finds couple

Newsfeed Now

by: Daniel Smithson

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: The Orange Beach man who snapped a photo of a couple getting engaged has found the pair and sent his photos to them.

Original story

An Orange Beach man is looking for a couple who were engaged on Orange Beach on Friday.

Brent Williams noticed the engagement taking place and snapped a few photos from the balcony of his condo at Turquoise Place. Williams wants to get the photos he took to the couple.

The photo shows a man down on one knee, seemingly proposing to a woman. They are in the middle of a heart drawn in the sand.

Williams tells News 5 the couple can reach out to him via Facebook messenger for the photos.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.