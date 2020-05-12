Newsfeed Now wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/NEXSTAR) – KARK has won a prestigious 2020 Regional Murrow Award for its digital newscast, Newsfeed Now.

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced that the newscast has won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award in “Excellence in Innovation.” This category is designed to award legacy radio or television news organizations that innovate their product to enhance the quality of journalism and the audience’s understanding of news.

“KARK launched Newsfeed Now with hopes that it would be a game changer in how news is gathered and shared across the country. We have embraced new technology and continue to find ways to be innovative in the presentation of this digital newscast,” said Ernie Paulson, News Director of KARK and KLRT.

Newsfeed Now is a daily, digital news show that is streamed on the websites and apps of the nearly 200 Nexstar Media Group stations in the United States. The stories take a deep dive into the most interesting events happening across the country. Reporters join in via Skype, Facetime, cell phone cameras or desktop computers.

“NewsFeed Now continues to capture the top stories of our day, in a quick, thorough fashion. So proud of the NewsFeed team and their willingness to innovatively tell the stories that matter to the digital space,” said Kyle King, Vice President and General Manager of KARK and KLRT.

The show is produced by Matt Sewell and hosted by KARK Today anchor Aaron Nolan.

“The NewsFeed Now team always wanted to be different and to stand out in front of the crowd, this prestigious awards shows us that we can continue down that road of innovation by reaching people on digital media and beyond,” said Nolan.

“It is amazing to see how far this show has grown over the past year. This award shows the hard work and dedication that we have poured into this program,” said Sewell.

KARK and its sister-station KLRT-TV have won a combined 20 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards since 2001 including one National Murrow Award.

Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.