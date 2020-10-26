Newsfeed Now: Presidential campaigns’ final week

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – A deeply torn Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, giving the country a ninth justice Monday as Republicans overpower Democratic opposition to secure President Donald Trump’s nominee the week before Election Day.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Today’s Top Campaign Headlines:

RECORD EARLY VOTING: This year’s presidential election is just over one week away, and the number of people who have already cast ballots has surpassed early voting tallies in 2016.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

TRUMP IN PA: President Trump is expected to hold “Make America Great Again” rallies in Pennsylvania Monday.

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Robeson County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lumberton, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

FLORIDA VOTERS: More than 2.5 million Floridians have already mailed in their ballots, according to the Florida Department of State. Of the submitted ballots, over 1.2 million are registered Democrats. About 758,000 are registered Republicans. And 494,000 identify as independents.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.