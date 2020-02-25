Newsfeed Now for Tuesday, Feb. 25- Ark. teen injured after social media challenge, should parents block their children from social media, Mardi Gras and the International Pancake Race

In Tuesday’s Newsfeed Now, we hear from an Arkansas teen who was injured after being the target of a social media challenge. The “Skull Breaker Challenge” involves three people lining up to jump, but instead of jumping the two people on the outside kick the middle person’s legs out from under them.

Our conversation then went on to a question that many parents could be asking: Should parents delete and block children from using a certain app in order to protect them? A social media post is gaining traction about how parents need to delete and block their children from using a certain app in order to protect them. However, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Metcalf, who is also a father of four, said you are not going to protect your child from the dangers of social media by keeping them from having an app on their phone.

It’s time for celebration in Louisiana and across the world for Mardi Gras. Scroll to 6:53 for a look at the festivities in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Finally, there’s an interesting tradition between the women of Liberal, Kansas and the women of Olney, England. The International Pancake Race, a Mardi Gras tradition dating back to 1950, will take place in Liberal today. For more on this story, scroll to 8:19 or click here.

