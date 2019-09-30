Newsfeed Now for September 30: College athletes make money; Cheerleader inspires others

Newsfeed Now for September 30, 2019

Remembering Changing Smith

Newsfeed Now for Sept. 27: Former coach accused of sending information to rival; Man raises abandoned baby raccoon

Volleyball player with autism inspires community

Dating with a disability: a local couple leads a normal life of love and happiness

Neosho KFC employee surprised with once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Newsfeed Now for September 26, 2019

Woman says trip to nail salon left her with flesh eating bacteria

On Newsfeed Now for September 30, the conversation began with a story out of California. California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape amateur sports in the U.S. Former NFL player and Arkansas Razorback D.J. Williams joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

REMEMBERING CHANNING: Dozens of community members and Channing Smith’s friends and family gathered to remember the 16-year-old student who took his own life. The messages “never forget” and “#JusticeForChanning” echoed throughout the park, all to the tune of Amazing Grace, sung by Billy Ray Cyrus. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 7:02 in the video above.

INSPIRING OTHERS: Varsity cheerleader Katie McElroy brings life to squad. She has Down syndrome, but that is not stopping her. She has become an inspiration for her entire community. KSNW’s Hunter Funk reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 17:45 in the video above.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV.


