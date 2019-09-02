Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Newsfeed Now for Sept 2

Newsfeed Now for August 30, 2019

Newsfeed Now for September 2: New grading system in Kansas; Area 51 raid

On Newsfeed Now for September 2, the conversation began in Wichita, Kansas. Wichita elementary schools will grade students on a 1 to 4 scale instead of the traditional ABCDF grading system. As you can imagine, this system is causing a lot of confusion. KSNW’s Craig Andres reports.

GETTING A NEW ARM: Six-year-old Thompson Sledge showed off what he calls his new “robot arm.” Born without a left arm, Thompson recently got a new prosthetic arm and can now do a lot of things he couldn’t do before. WKRG’s Devon Walsh joined the conversation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

