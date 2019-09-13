Newsfeed Now for September 13: Rare Harvest Moon; Democratic Debate wrap

On Newsfeed Now for September 13th, the conversation began with a rare harvest moon. It’s something that happens only once every couple of decades: a full moon on Friday the 13th. KLRT meteorologist and anchor Pat Walker joined the conversation.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

HEATED DEBATE: Joe Biden parried attack after attack from liberal rivals Thursday night on everything from health care to immigration in a debate that showcased profound ideological divides between the Democratic Party’s moderate and progressive wings. White House reporter Brie Jackson joined the conversation.

From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro are introduced for the Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC on the campus of Texas Southern University Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SMART 6TH GRADER: A Mississippi student is breaking the internet after she scored a 27 on her ACT. WJTV’s Lanaya Lewis reports.

