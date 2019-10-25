Newsfeed Now for October 25: Wildfires in California; Haunted Tennessee

Newsfeed Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 'Man in Blue'? Sheriff donates Johnny Cash deputy photo

Thumbnail for the video titled "The 'Man in Blue'? Sheriff donates Johnny Cash deputy photo"

Newsfeed Now for Oct. 25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Oct. 25"

Historic silent theater in Gallatin believed to be haunted by former owner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Historic silent theater in Gallatin believed to be haunted by former owner"

Uber driver purchase baby clothes for rider with sick child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber driver purchase baby clothes for rider with sick child"

Little Rock Liquor Store Robbed 6 times

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Rock Liquor Store Robbed 6 times"

Proposed bill would put you in jail for using the “b-word” in Massachusetts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed bill would put you in jail for using the “b-word” in Massachusetts"

SECOND CHANCES: Inmates on work release treated to steak dinner

Thumbnail for the video titled "SECOND CHANCES: Inmates on work release treated to steak dinner"

Vigils held for Kamille McKinney

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vigils held for Kamille McKinney"
More Newsfeed Now
Donate to Help Veterans

On Newsfeed Now the conversation began in Tampa, FL. Sometimes fate brings strangers together. So when a new mother got into an Uber driven by a woman named Belinda, she believed it was for a divine purpose. WFLA’s Sarafina Brooks reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: A wind-driven wildfire has forced evacuations north of San Francisco in Sonoma County. The state firefighting agency Cal Fire says the blaze near Geyserville has grown to 10,000 acres. KRON’s Sara Stinson reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 05:02 in the video above.

BOLD THIEF: An Arkansas store is taking extreme measures to stop a robber from targeting the place of business. It’s been robbed six times by the same person just this month. KLRT’s Haylee Brooks reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 10:18 in the video above.

HAUNTED TENNESSEE: In the heart of the historic downtown square in Gallatin, you can feel the pulse of The Palace Theater. Bill Roth purchased the property for his daughter decades ago, but she passed away before it opened. Today, Mr. Roth’s spirit is believed to be among those that haunt The Palace. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 14:38 in the video above.

You can also see WKRN’s full “Haunted Tennessee” special coverage here: Haunted Tennessee.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream at 11 a.m. every weekday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Trending Stories