Newsfeed Now for October 21: Severe weather hits the South

On Newsfeed Now for October 21, the conversation was about deadly severe weather that hit much of the South overnight. WJTV Meteorologist Jacob Lanier gave us an outlook of what we can expect over the next couple days.

TEXAS TWISTER: A tornado tore homes and businesses apart in a densely populated area of Dallas. Nexstar’s Director of Digital Content Austin Kellerman joined the conversation.

ARKANSAS DAMAGE: In Northwest Arkansas, One person is dead after a large tree fell on a home in Rogers early Monday morning, according to a preliminary storm report from the National Weather Service. KNWA’s Nkiruka Azuka reports.

MISSOURI DAMAGE: Overnight storms caused damage to several parts of Springfield. KOLR’s Lauren Barnas surveyed the damage.

MORE ARKANSAS DAMAGE: As storms moved east, strong winds pounded the small Arkansas town of Tyronza. WREG’s Melissa Moon reports.

