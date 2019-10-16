Breaking News
Landslide in Crawford County: Hwy. 220 reduced to 1 lane, ARDOT says

Newsfeed Now for October 16: Close encounter with a bear; Rage Yoga

Newsfeed Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 

Newsfeed Now for October 16, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for October 16, 2019"

Tourists come dangerously close to black bear at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourists come dangerously close to black bear at Great Smoky Mountains National Park"

Newsfeed Now for October 15, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for October 15, 2019"

Ole Miss student admits dressing in blackface

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ole Miss student admits dressing in blackface"

A timeline of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's kidnapping

Thumbnail for the video titled "A timeline of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's kidnapping"

Community helping in the search for 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community helping in the search for 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney"

Walking barefoot on farm for 79th birthday wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walking barefoot on farm for 79th birthday wish"

Fox 24 News Local dad invents emergency blinds for high school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fox 24 News Local dad invents emergency blinds for high school"
More Newsfeed Now

On Newsfeed Now for October 16, the conversation began in Tennessee. A now viral video taken over the weekend shows a group of tourists within feet of a black bear in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. WKRN’s CB Cotton joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll times:

RAGE YOGA: Yoga is about finding your center. There’s a new trend to track down tranquility in the metro, but it’s a more alternative twist to the usually peaceful exercise. WDAF’s Megan Dillard reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 6:14 in the video above.

DEBATE WRAP-UP: A dozen Democratic presidential candidates participated in a spirited debate over health care, taxes, gun control and impeachment. Takeaways from the three-hour forum in Westerville, Ohio. Washington reporter Jesse Turnure joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 11:21 in the video above.

FALCON TRAINING: A new success takes flight in the Louisiana Falconry world as a local catches the first Peregrine Falcon for hunting. KTVE’s Mya Hudgins reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 16:08 in the video above.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream at 11 a.m. every weekday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories