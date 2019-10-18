Breaking News
Toddler found alone behind bank in west Little Rock

Newsfeed Now for Oct. 18: E-cig company stops selling fruit-flavored pods, Tropical Cyclone 16 churns in Gulf of Mexico

Newsfeed Now for October 18

Newsfeed Now for October 17, 2019

Salem Anti-Vaping detectors

Newsfeed Now for October 16, 2019

Tourists come dangerously close to black bear at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Newsfeed Now for October 15, 2019

Ole Miss student admits dressing in blackface

A timeline of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's kidnapping

On Newsfeed Now for Oct. 18, the conversation started with the latest on the controversy surrounding vaping. As the number of lung injuries continues to rise, one major e-cigarette company is suspending sales of certain flavored pods. First we took a look at the action by Juul and then KARK’s Josh Marshall, who is a vaper, shared his thoughts on the new restrictions.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 1:30 in the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

TROPICAL CYCLONE 16: The storm churning in the Gulf of Mexico is likely to become Nestor today as it races towards the northern Gulf Coast.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 6:30 in the video above.

DOG RUNS OVER OWNER WITH ATV: An Alabama man was injured Thursday in this freak accident. The victim had to be airlifted to the hospital.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:50 in the video above.

FROM EX-CON TO COLLEGE GRAD: An Arkansas man has turned his life around after spending 40 years in prison. Now 66, he’s just received an associate’s degree in criminal justice.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 11:05 in the video above.

