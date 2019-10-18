Newsfeed Now for Oct. 18: E-cig company stops selling fruit-flavored pods, Tropical Cyclone 16 churns in Gulf of Mexico
On Newsfeed Now for Oct. 18, the conversation started with the latest on the controversy surrounding vaping. As the number of lung injuries continues to rise, one major e-cigarette company is suspending sales of certain flavored pods. First we took a look at the action by Juul and then KARK’s Josh Marshall, who is a vaper, shared his thoughts on the new restrictions.
Today’s other stories with scroll to times:
TROPICAL CYCLONE 16: The storm churning in the Gulf of Mexico is likely to become Nestor today as it races towards the northern Gulf Coast.
DOG RUNS OVER OWNER WITH ATV: An Alabama man was injured Thursday in this freak accident. The victim had to be airlifted to the hospital.
FROM EX-CON TO COLLEGE GRAD: An Arkansas man has turned his life around after spending 40 years in prison. Now 66, he’s just received an associate’s degree in criminal justice.
