MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Jackie McMillan runs a business from her home creating wooden flower arrangements. She combines her talented eye and creativity to run her business LOVE by JM despite the fact she is a quadruple amputee. Ten years ago, McMillan developed sepsis and spent 6 months in the hospital battling the infection that could have killed her. Doctors had to amputate her hands and legs to save her life.

"I mean, what can I do. They're gone...they're not gonna grow back so..why not flaunt it. It's like hey...I can still do things." She underwent rehabilitation and learned to walk with prosthetic legs. She would later become engaged and came up with the idea of making flowers for her wedding that would never wilt.