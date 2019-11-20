Newsfeed Now for November 20: Impeachment hearings; Frozen II preview

Newsfeed Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JUST KEEP LIVIN: Program founded by Mathew McConaughey helps Longview students learn life-skills

Thumbnail for the video titled "JUST KEEP LIVIN: Program founded by Mathew McConaughey helps Longview students learn life-skills"

Deputy saves teen from jumping off bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy saves teen from jumping off bridge"

Newsfeed Now for Nov. 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Nov. 19"

HSU Meth Arrests

Thumbnail for the video titled "HSU Meth Arrests"

Dr. Bradley Rowland talks about "Breaking Bad" in 2014 interview at HSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Bradley Rowland talks about "Breaking Bad" in 2014 interview at HSU"

Newsfeed Now for November 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 15"

Gordon Ramsay Revamps Conway Restaurant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordon Ramsay Revamps Conway Restaurant"
More Newsfeed Now

On Newsfeed Now for November 20, President Trump lashed out anew at the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry Wednesday as Gordon Sondland, the most significant witness, acknowledged during open testimony that there was a “quid pro quo” in the Ukraine controversy. Washington reporter Joe Khalil joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

HERO COP: A Williamson County, TN Deputy is being hailed a hero after convincing a suicidal 18-year-old to step back from the ledge of the Natchez Trace Bridge. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 05:08 in the video above.

JUST KEEP LIVIN’: A program founded by East Texas native, Matthew McConaughey is helping students in Longview ISD learn how to be a good neighbor and lend a helping hand. KETK’s Mye Owens reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 10:09 in the video above.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream at 11 a.m. every weekday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories