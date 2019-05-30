Newsfeed Now for May 30: Historic flooding in AR; Tornado aftermath in KS Video

On Newsfeed Now for May 30, our first stop was in Northwest Arkansas for a look at the latest impact from historic flooding along the Arkansas River. KNWA's Katelynn Zoellner told us about the river's expected crest at an all-time high today in the Fort Smith area.

Thursday's other stories with scroll to times:

5:15 - KS TORNADO AFTERMATH - The cleanup and rebuilding continues in Linwood, Kansas after Tuesday night's tornado. KSNW's Dianne Gallagher gave us a look at the efforts to get people's lives back to as normal as possible.

9:30 - PENNY’S PLEA - A dog who's been waiting quite a while for her forever home has been battling health issues along the way. The people helping her say getting her settled with a family will be the best medicine. KOLR's Hannah Zettl shared this pup's saga.

13:40 - HAPPY ON HORSEBACK - An Alabama girl born without arms is not letting that stop her from riding high. WKRG's Katerina Luketich told us that thanks to a donated special saddle, the girl is able to take the pony rides she had been longing for.

Click on the video above to watch today's show.

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. It is hosted by Aaron Nolan.