Newsfeed Now for May 28: Historic Flooding in Arkansas; mysterious message in the bottle

On Newsfeed Now for May 28 we began with flooding in Arkansas. The Arkansas River continues to reach record-breaking levels. Rebecca Jeffery showed us how those in the River Valley are preparing for flood waters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tuesday's other stories with scroll to times:

5:05 - ILLEGAL AUTOPSY – A Kansas man charged with illegally performing autopsies. KSNW’s Stephanie Bergmann reports the man is accused of posing as a doctor and defrauding several families.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

12:50 - MESSAGE IN THE BOTTLE – A man visiting Destin, Florida found something unexpected, a message in a bottle. However, in the bottle he found more than just a letter. WKRG’s Blake Brown reports on the unusual discovery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

16:00 – INSPIRING OTHERS: Young athletes are being influenced by the teammates they pay with and the coaches they play for. One Louisiana baseball coach doesn’t take that responsibility lightly. KLFY’s Madeline Adams shows us how he is making an impact on their lives.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click on the video above to watch today's show.

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. It is hosted by Aaron Nolan.