Newsfeed Now for May 27: Honoring veterans for Memorial Day

On Newsfeed Now for Memorial Day 2019 we centered our entire show on veterans. First up, the story of two veterans reunited after 49 years who've become neighbors in East Texas. KETK's Cynthia McLaughlin was with us to share the special bond between these Vietnam vets.

Monday's other stories with scroll to times:

5:00 - VET GRAD - More than 50 years after leaving a Louisiana college, a Vietnam veteran gets his long-awaited diploma. The national initiative Project Win-Win made it all possible. KTAL's Alex Meachum told us more about the ceremony that marked a major milestone.

6:45 - VET'S BIG BIRTHDAY - Korean War Veteran and author Brewster Milton Robertson's recently celebrated his 90th birthday in Alabama. His family put out the word so he could get 90 birthday cards but he ended up getting many more. WKRG's Bill Riales tells us the final tally.

11:30 - VETERAN SALUTE - A Marine pilot sent to war in Vietnam soon found himself in a prisoner of war camp. After his capture in an ambush, his family was told he was killed in action. KSNW's Gwyn Bevel joined the conversation to share his survival story.

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. It is hosted by Aaron Nolan.