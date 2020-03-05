1  of  3
Breaking News
FBI investigating cybersecurity threat at Arkansas Children’s Hospital Elizabeth Warren ends presidential run Trump, Biden win Arkansas Primary
Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now for March 5: Coronavirus concerns continue; College student goes viral

Newsfeed Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for March 5, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for March 5, 2020"

'Snacks' sweeps the nation: JSU basketball manager goes viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Snacks' sweeps the nation: JSU basketball manager goes viral"

Harding students under quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harding students under quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure"

Newsfeed Now for March 4, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for March 4, 2020"

Digital Original: Co-workers shave heads at the office in a show of solidarity for recent worker's breast cancer diagnosis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: Co-workers shave heads at the office in a show of solidarity for recent worker's breast cancer diagnosis"

Experts: Super Tuesday will be big test for remaining Democrats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts: Super Tuesday will be big test for remaining Democrats"

Newsfeed Now for March 2, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for March 2, 2020"

'I am learning every day': 84-year-old Wichita man sculpts to stay young

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I am learning every day': 84-year-old Wichita man sculpts to stay young"
More Newsfeed Now

On Newsfeed Now for March 5, the conversation began with the coronavirus as concerns for the virus continues to grow. KLFY’s Mark Rigsby joined the conversation.

For the full conversation: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Other stories and scroll times:

BEATING THE BUZZER: Jackson State’s student manager for the men’s basketball team, Thomas Lee, suited up for the Tigers on senior night. With less than 35 secs left on the clock, Lee knocks down a three-pointer from way downtown! The video, originally posted by AllHailDorian on Twitter, now has over 2 million views. WJTV’s Anthony Howard reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 8:32 in the video above.

Don’t forget you can catch Newsfeed Now streaming live every weekday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Trending Stories

Trending Stories