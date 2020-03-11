1  of  6
Little Rock’s Pulaski Academy closing for rest of week over coronavirus concerns Southeast Arkansas College closing campus due to COVID-19, 3 students exposed to presumptive COVID-19 patient World Health Organization declares COVID-19 is now a pandemic First presumptive case of coronavirus in Arkansas, Governor announces Procession for slain Hot Springs police officer Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults
Newsfeed Now for March 11: Coronavirus Concerns; Arkansas officer shot & killed

Newsfeed Now for March 11, 2020

Full-contact jousting: The Medieval sport that is still alive

Officer Brent Scrimshire's car arrives at police department

UPDATE: Officer killed in shooting in Hot Springs, police say

Officer Involved Shooting in Hot Springs

Ark. Olympic pole vaulter finds balance in life with reptile hobby

On Newsfeed Now for March 11, the conversation began in Washington, DC. The White House is beginning to come up with a plan to keep the economy afloat and working to soften the economic blow from the coronavirus.  Washington correspondent Jessi Turnure joined the conversation.

FALLEN OFFICER: An Arkansas officer was shot & killed Tuesday night in Hot Springs. The Hot Springs Police officer had received multiple awards for his service. KARK’s Stephanie Sharp reports on the latest.

MEDIEVAL SPORT: When people hear “jousting”, they likely think of the medieval times and a sport that took place long ago. The Knights of Valor, a group of students and instructors, take full-contact jousting on the road to make sure the historic sport stays relevant. WKRG’s Caroline Carithers.

Don’t forget you can catch Newsfeed Now streaming live every weekday at 11 a.m.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

