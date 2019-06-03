Newsfeed Now for June 3: President Trump in UK; Flood threat continues for Arkansas

On Newsfeed Now for June 3 we got the show started across the pond in London where President Donald Trump is making a state visit. His two-day whirlwind stop is part of a week-long trip in Europe. NBC’s Jay Gray joined us live with details on Trump’s upcoming meetings with the royal family and dinner at Buckingham Palace.

Monday’s other stories with scroll to times:

4:45 – RAGING RIVER – Arkansas River flooding in Oklahoma has reached the cleanup stage but further downstream parts of Arkansas are still bracing for rising waters. KARK’s Rebecca Jeffrey gave us the view of the swollen river from Dardanelle, Arkansas.

9:20 – WHISPER APP WARNING – Police in Alabama have arrested a man who they say used the Whisper app to try and meet a child for sex. WZDX’s Kelly Kennedy told us how the app works and why parents should keep a close eye if their children are using it.

14:20 – COUNTRY MUSIC PARTY – Tennessee’s Music City is living up to its name this week with the 48th Annual CMA Fest set to begin on June 6. WKRN’s C.B. Cotton gave us a sneak peek at four days of fun for country music fans.

