Newsfeed Now for June 27, 2019

On Newsfeed Now for June 27 the conversation started in Miami, Florida. After a fiery first round, democratic candidates for president prepare for a second night of debate. NBC’s Traci Potts recaps Wednesday’s debate and what is expected in round 2.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

4:52 – Donald Trump honored David Bellavia this week with the medal of honor. During the ceremony President Trump talked about Bellavia’s grandfather who was a WWII veteran. Kelsey Anderson spoke to the grandfather and how he is proud of his grandson.

9:57 – In Destin, Florida, a family from Indiana will always remember their recent vacation for all the wrong reasons. A 12-year-old girl caught a rare flesh-eating disease. WKRG’s Amber Grigley reports.

14:00 – In Washington, D.C., Republicans and Democrats hit the diamond for the annual congressional baseball game. Jesse Turnure joins the conversation.

