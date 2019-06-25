Newsfeed Now for June 25: Dozens of geese euthanized in AL, Most patriotic states ranked

On Newsfeed Now for June 25 the conversation started in Montgomery, AL where one community decided to remove over 100 geese and kill them over health concerns. WKRG’s Reshad Hudson has the story.

5:47 – Every year right in the middle of summer we celebrate our nation’s birthday, ahead of that holiday full of flags, fireworks, and good food on the grill. There’s a new WalletHub survey that lists the most patriotic states in the U.S. The Lieutenant Governor of Arkansas Tim Griffin joined us to share his thoughts on Arkansas’s ranking.

10:58 – In Alabama, a motorcyclist was shot and killed Friday in what police believe was a random shooting. Two suspects were arrested Saturday. WKRG’s Blake Brown shares what the man’s family has to say.

13:50 – Today marks 10 years since the deaths of icons Farrah Fawcett and Michael Jackson. Farrah Fawcett became a household name from the TV show Charlie’s Angels. She died at 62 after battling cancer. The King of Pop died the same day falling victim to cardiac arrest. The LA County coroner determined Michael Jackson’s death was a homicide and his doctor was found guilty on involuntary manslaughter.

