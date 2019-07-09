Breaking News
KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations

Newsfeed Now for July 9: Police officer slams teen; Algae bloom closes Mississippi beaches

On Newsfeed Now for July 9th, the conversation began in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Cell phone video shared across social media shows a police office throwing a 14-year-old girl to the ground. KARK’s Mitch Mccoy reports on the investigation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

REMEMBERING ROSS PEROT:

H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire who twice ran for president, has died. Family spokesman James Fuller says Perot died early Tuesday. He was 89.

AP photo from 2002

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 4:54 in the video above.

TOXIC ALGAE BLOOM: Toxic bacteria are keeping swimmers out of the water on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. WJTV Meteorologist Jacob Lanier joins the discussion.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 12:13 in the video above.

