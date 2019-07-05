1  of  2
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Newsfeed Now for July 5th: Powerful earthquake in California; 9-year-old and airman form special bond

Newsfeed Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replay

More Newsfeed Now Replays

On Newsfeed Now for July 5th, the conversation began on the West Coast. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck Southern California on the Fourth of July. The center of the quake was near Searles Valley in San Bernardino County. KRON’s James Fletcher joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

“BACK IT UP TERRY”: You might be familiar with the phrase, “Back it up Terry.” It first appeared in a video of Terry Davis, where he’s sitting, unable to move in his wheelchair as fireworks go off just inches away from him. But the wheelchair that made Terry and his family famous is not working anymore, and Terry is in need of another one. But it’s going to take a lot to get that done. WATN’s Rudy Williams reports.  

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to ___ in the video above.

ODD HOUSE: A few years ago Andrea Simmons decided she wanted to bring more joy to her North Topeka, KS neighborhood, so she started building activities for people to do at her home, like a swing and trampoline. KSNT’s Dan Garrett shows us the unique house.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to ___ in the video above.

A SPECIAL BOND: A 9 year old boy and a man in the Air Force stationed hundreds of miles away have developed a friendship of a lifetime over a stolen bike. KODE’s Austin Hyslip reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to __ in the story above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.