Newsfeed Now for July 15: Flooding in the South; Deputy tackles suspect

On Newsfeed Now for July15th, the conversation began in Lousiana. The remnants of Hurricane Barry continues to drop heavy rain on several states in the South, causing widespread flooding. KLFY’s Lora Lavigne reports.

A man tries to bike through the flooding from the rains of storm Barry on LA Hwy 675 in New Iberia, La., Sunday, July 14, 2019. Tropical Depression Barry dumped rain as it slowly swept inland through Gulf Coast states Sunday. (Henrietta Wildsmith/The Shreveport Times via AP)

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

DEPUTY TACKLES SUSPECT: A video making its rounds on Facebook shows a deputy tackling a man on Pensacola Beach during the Blue Angels Air Show. WKRG’s Amber Grigley joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 2:00 in the video above.

FINDING LOVE: Emergency rooms are most often the place most people have the worst day of their lives. For one EMT and one nurse, it was the best day. KSNF’s Austin Hyslip reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 6:58 in the video above.

