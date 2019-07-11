Newsfeed Now for July 11: Tracking Barry;Weddings on a dime

On Newsfeed Now for July 10th, the conversation began in the Gulf. As of Thursday at 11am, Tropical Storm Barry continues to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico. WKRG Meterologist Taylor Sarallo and WJTV Meterologist John Conway take a look at the latest track and how people are preparing.

Terrian Jones reacts as she feels something moving in the water at her feet as she carries Drew and Chance Furlough to their mother on Belfast Street in New Orleans during flooding from a storm in the Gulf Mexico that dumped lots of rain Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

LIVING OUT A DREAM: A Louisiana teen battling both brain cancer and cerebral palsy isn’t letting his physical limitations stop him from achieving his dreams. KLFY’s Megan Kelly shares his story.

WEDDING ON A DIME: Everyone has their dream wedding in mind, but the price can hold some couples back from having their special day their way. A wedding planner in Birmingham has created a new concept to deliver a beautiful wedding for a cheap price. WIAT’s Jordan Highsmith reports.

THROWING THE F-BOMB: Megan Rapinoe has made a name for herself on the soccer field, but she’s also known for her political statements. During Wednesday’s Ticker Tape Parade speech, she made controversy again. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.