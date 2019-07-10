Newsfeed Now for July 10: World Champs welcomed home; Carrie Underwood Tribute

On Newsfeed Now for July 10th, the conversation began in New York City. NYC honored the U.S. Women’s national soccer team with praise and paper confetti after their historic World Cup. NBC’s Jay Gray joined the conversation.

A float with members of the U.S. women’s soccer team and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, rear, makes its way up Broadway in a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

LICKER SPEAKS OUT: The Louisiana man who was caught on camera licking Blue Bell ice cream and sticking it back on the shelf. Lenise Martin, speaks to WVLA’s Crystal Whitman and says if given a second chance he would not do it again.

ALL-STAR MLB GAME: The American League has won its seventh consecutive All-Star Game, downing the National League, 4-3 in Cleveland. AL hurlers combined to allow just five hits while striking out 16, with game MVP Shane Bieber, Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman each fanning the side. Fox News Correspondent Lauren Blanchard reports.

Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians bats during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The American League beat the National League 4-3. The biggest misplay of the night might have been on the scoreboard. (AP Photo/Ben Walker)

A TRIBUTE TO CARRIE: Lawrence Young coins himself as a Carrie Underwood superfan with his tribute truck. But the reason for the truck is more than just about his love for the music, but for his late wife, who got sick in 2010. KSNT’s Molly Patt reports.

