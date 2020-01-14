Newsfeed Now for January 14: LSU ends season as #1; Face mask warning

On Newsfeed Now for January 14, the conversation began in New Orleans. LSU finished No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the third time in school history, with Clemson No. 2 and Ohio State No. 3. WVLA’s Kelly Anne Beile joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Other stories and scroll times:

FACE MASK WARNING: People of all ages and genders, across the country, got more than they bargained for after purchasing a popular face mask. KETK’s AnnaLise Coble reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 4:30 in the video above.

CAR SLAMS INTO MEMORIAL: A man in Alabama runs from police. The chase ends after the man slams his car into a Korean War memorial. WKRG’s Bill Riales reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:24 in the video above.

Don’t forget you can catch Newsfeed Now streaming live every weekday at 11 a.m.