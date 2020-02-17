Breaking News
Four people found dead in North Little Rock home

Newsfeed Now for February 17, 2020- Kansas man offers $25K to help him find a long-term girlfriend, Ark. boy reunites with lost hat and teen buys video game for a kid

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now for February 17, 2020- Kansas man offers $25K to help him find a long-term girlfriend, Ark. boy reunites with lost hat and teen buys video game for a kid

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for February 17, 2020- Kansas man offers $25K to help him find a long-term girlfriend, Ark. boy reunites with lost hat and teen buys video game for a kid"

A hat traveling 700+ miles reunites with Fayetteville boy

Thumbnail for the video titled "A hat traveling 700+ miles reunites with Fayetteville boy"

Kansas man offering $25K to anyone who can help him find a long-term girlfriend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kansas man offering $25K to anyone who can help him find a long-term girlfriend"

Man buys boy a game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man buys boy a game"

Heart of a Tiger: Deceased Auburn student donates organs to Bama Fan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart of a Tiger: Deceased Auburn student donates organs to Bama Fan"

Wichita couples share keys to a long marriage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita couples share keys to a long marriage"

Dardanelle woman brings new life to old abandoned buildings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dardanelle woman brings new life to old abandoned buildings"

Newsfeed Now for February 13, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for February 13, 2020"
More Newsfeed Now

In our Newsfeed Now for Monday, February 17, 2020, we start our discussion with a Kansas man who is searching for love, and has a unique way of putting himself out there.

Jeff Gebhart has created a website so others can help him find a long-term girlfriend, and if it works out, he’ll pay you $25,000.

For more on this story, click here or watch the video above.

Our second story is about an Arkansas boy and a prized possession, as well as a newly-made friend who made sure the boy wouldn’t be without it.

Nine-year-old Owen Tschepikow and his family were on their way back from visiting his grandparents in Florida. Owen’s mother, Jennifer, said when the plane landed in Atlanta, they had to rush to get to their flight home, and Owen accidentally left behind his favorite hat.

After Jenny Trettin, who is from Hutchinson, Minnesota, noticed the hat, she decided to share her story on social media, and within a day she was able to find Owen’s mother and now he’s going to get his hat back.

For more on this story, click here or scroll on the video above to 4:43.

In our final story, we talk about how one Arkansas teen’s way of paying it forward has gone viral.

Billy Cross, 19, was in a Walmart when he decided to step in and help pay for a video game a boy asked his grandmother for.

For more on this story, click here or scroll to 8:27 in the video above.

Be sure to catch Newsfeed Now every weekday at 11 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories