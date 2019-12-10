Newsfeed Now for December 10: Articles of Impeachment, Alabama man says it’s never too late to follow dreams, Kansas high school gives back to community

Newsfeed Now

by: Noah Delashaw

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now for December 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 10"

68 year old finishes hike through Appalachian trail

Thumbnail for the video titled "68 year old finishes hike through Appalachian trail"

Local school builds Christmas display to help give back to the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local school builds Christmas display to help give back to the community"

Newsfeed Now for December 9, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 9, 2019"

Police Chief Reynolds calls shooting the worst day in Fayetteville police history

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Chief Reynolds calls shooting the worst day in Fayetteville police history"

Police Chief Reynolds calls shooting the worst day in Fayetteville police history

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Chief Reynolds calls shooting the worst day in Fayetteville police history"

4 dead, 8 injured in mass shooting at NAS Pensacola

Thumbnail for the video titled "4 dead, 8 injured in mass shooting at NAS Pensacola"

FBI 8p presser on NAS Pensacola mass shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI 8p presser on NAS Pensacola mass shooting"
More Newsfeed Now

On Newsfeed Now for December 10, House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment Tuesday against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — pushing toward historic votes over charges he corrupted the U.S. election process and endangered national security in his dealings with Ukraine. DC reporter Joe Khali joins the conversation.

For the full story click here or watch conversation in the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll times.

NEVER TOO LATE: There are very few challenges for lovers of the outdoors that compare to hiking the more than 2,000 miles of the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. Rod Riley, an avid outdoorsman and published author, set this goal for himself a long time ago. WIAT reporter Nate Harrington joins in the conversation.

Click here for the full story or scroll to 6:15 in the video above.

CHRISTMAS FOR COMMUNITY: What first started as an ornament competition has now grown into a holiday spectacle. “The amount of stuff we put up each year gets bigger and more elaborate, like last year we built a Ferris wheel,” said student Braden Howard. For 10 years, Koehn and his students build Christmas themed rooms to bring some fun into the classroom. KSNW reporter Hunter Funk joins the conversation.

For the full story click here or scroll to 11:20 in the video.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Trending Stories