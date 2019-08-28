1  of  3
Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Newsfeed Now for August 28: Tracking Dorian; Giving up your cell phone

On Newsfeed Now for August 28, the conversation began in Tennessee. Restaurant employees of a popular Chinese restaurant were caught on camera Tuesday morning washing rags, a grill rack and other items in the lake. WKRN’s Stephanie Langston reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

TRACKING DORIAN: Tropical Storm Dorian is approaching St. Croix and the Virgin Islands and is forecast to become a hurricane soon. KLFY’s Chris Cozart gives the latest track. (NOTE: show is recorded at 11am CT)

For the full story: CLICK HERE

GIVING UP YOUR CELL PHONE: In today’s world, you may feel like your phone owns your life. From the constant text messages, emails, endless application options, and of course, scrolling through social media. KSNT’s Tiffany Littler joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE

