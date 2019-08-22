Newsfeed Now for August 22: Father leaves kid in hot car; Dog gets stuck on roof

On Newsfeed Now for August 22, the conversation began in Little Rock, Arkansas. A central Arkansas father faces a child endangerment charge after a Little Rock police report suggests the man put his son into a hot car as punishment. KARK’s Tyler Thomason reports.

UNIQUE LIVING: There is something going on in Nashville, TN that is causing residents to ask: “What is going on?” An apartment complex made out of freight containers. WKRN’s Brent Remadna reports.

DOG ON THE ROOF: While testing out some new equipment for a roofing company the workers found a surprise on their own roof, a stray dog had come to greet them. KETK’s Matt Thibodeaux reports.

