Boy left in hot car Tuesday evening as punishment by father, police say

Newsfeed Now for August 21: Cop called a hero; Trick shot for literacy

On Newsfeed Now for August 21, the conversation began in Louisiana. While responding to a crash, Denham Springs Police Officer Adam Procell ended up in the right place at the right time. WVLA’s Jonah Gilmore reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

VA DOCTOR ARRESTED: On Tuesday U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas Dak Kees held a press conference to discuss the arrest of VA pathologist Dr. Robert Levy. KNWA’s Kelly O’Neill joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 4:45 in the video above.

TRICK SHOT FOR LITERACY: A coach at New Hope Elementary School in New Hope, AL came up with a “tricky” way to get kids to read. WZDX’s Sydney Stallworth reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:15 in the video above.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.