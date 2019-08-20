1  of  2
Newsfeed Now for August 20: Fox attack in Alabama; Athletes staying cool in the extreme heat

Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Replay

On Newsfeed Now for August 20, the conversation began in Alabama. A rabid fox attacks a man in Daphne, AL. The scary incident that sent one man to the hospital Sunday during a pool party in Daphne’s Lake Forest subdivision. WKRG’s Blake Brown joined the conversation.

OFFICER FIRED: An Arkansas officer was terminated from his job after video shows him pointing a gun at a driver during a traffic stop. WATN’s Rebecca Butcher reports.

STAYING COOL: It’s hot across the region and sports practice is officially here. KSNW’s Craig Andres takes a look at how players are trying to beat the heat.

