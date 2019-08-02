Breaking News
Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office searching for man, issue warning for people living near Hwy 31 N and Hwy 236 W

Newsfeed Now for August 2: Dog saves owner from snake; International Beer Day

On Newsfeed Now for August 2, the conversation began in Tennessee. A dog suffered multiple snake bites Monday night in Davidson County while protecting his owner. WKRN’s CB Cotton reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

INTERNATIONAL BEER DAY: International Beer Day is a global celebration of beer, taking place in pubs, breweries, and backyards all over the world. KARK’s Haylee Brooks joined the fun from Lost Forty Brewing in Little Rock, AR.

For the full story: Scroll to 5:26 in the video above.

GRASSHOPPER PIZZA: So far, the pizza seems normal enough, right? Nope. Once the pie is out of the oven it won’t look like any of the “normal” slices on display at Evel Pie. The pizza Horan is working gets a special ingredient—grasshoppers. KLAS’s Darlene Melendez reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 8:54 in the video above.

ACT OF KINDNESS: Tracey Frazier had given her bike to another coworker who she said needed it more. Frazier said the unexpected gesture was extremely kind. WATN’s Caitlin McCarthy reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 15:55 in the video above.

