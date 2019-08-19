Breaking News
Gun brought to Fordyce High School by 8th grader, officials say

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Newsfeed Now for August 19: Boyfriend drops dirt on car; Cat cafe opens in Alabama

Newsfeed Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replay

More Newsfeed Now Replays

On Newsfeed Now for August 19, the conversation began in Florida. A Crestview man accused of using a front-end loader to dump dirt on a car was arrested Thursday. Authorities say it all steamed from his girlfriend’s refusal to answer a question. WKRG’s Daniel Smithson joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

HIDDEN HISTORY: A mural is revealed to the public on the side of a Neosho building to tell the history of the city’s past. It’s a logo of McGinty Brothers clothing company, which was a popular department store nearly 100 years ago. KODE’s Savanna Cry reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 4:21 in the video above.

CAT CAFE: Alabama’s first cat cafe is now open in the Avondale neighborhood in Birmingham. WIAT’s Cameron Edgeworth reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 7:12 in the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.