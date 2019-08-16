Breaking News
Newsfeed Now for August 16: Deputies stop active shooter; Remembering Elvis

On Newsfeed Now for August 16, the conversation began in Florida. Deputies say a man opened fire inside a grocery store in the Warrington community Thursday afternoon. Deputies confronted the active shooter and shot him. WKRG’s Debbie Williams joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

PHOTOGRAPHER’S EMPOWERMENT: Kicking insecurities to the curb, it’s what a Kansas group of women wants to inspire others to do. KSNW’s Sara Berlinger reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 4:57 in the video above.

REMEMBERING ELVIS: It’s been 42 years since the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll died. Thousands of fans attended a candlelight vigil Thursday night to pay their respect. WATN’s Caitlin McCarthy reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 8:50 in the video above.

PUMPKIN SPICE SPAM: Fall is right around the corner and with it comes a new pumpkin spice SPAM flavor rocking taste buds and recipe books around the country.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

